WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be setting up random drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday in Kingsville.

Residents 12 years of age and older are eligible for testing. The tests will be administered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kingsville Recreational Sport Field, 1742 Jasperson Lane, Kingsville.

Testing was held in Essex Tuesday at the Essex Centre Sports Complex with cars lined up as drivers waited to receive their nasal swab.

The health unit says those looking to receive a test are being asked to bring their health card and up to date contact information.