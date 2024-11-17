One person sent to hospital following Belle River incident

One person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident in Belle River on Saturday.

At 10:12 a.m., police say they were called to a disturbance on Fourth Street.

One person was transported to hospital, and the other fled the scene on foot.

OPP attended but were unable to locate the suspect.

There was no threat to public safety, police believe that this was an isolated incident.

If members of the public have any information related to the investigation, they’re urged to contact police.