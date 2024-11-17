WINDSOR
Windsor

    • One person sent to hospital following Belle River incident

    Police tape at a scene in Belle River, November 16, 2024 (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor) Police tape at a scene in Belle River, November 16, 2024 (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    One person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident in Belle River on Saturday.

    At 10:12 a.m., police say they were called to a disturbance on Fourth Street.

    One person was transported to hospital, and the other fled the scene on foot.

    OPP attended but were unable to locate the suspect.

    There was no threat to public safety, police believe that this was an isolated incident.

    If members of the public have any information related to the investigation, they’re urged to contact police.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Doctors say RFK Jr.’s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News