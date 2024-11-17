Two people killed in boating accident near Walpole Island First Nation

Lambton OPP are on the scene of a fatal boating accident in Pocket Bay near Walpole Island First Nation on Sunday morning.

The investigation is being assisted by Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton, as well as the US Coast Guard.

OPP have confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a single vessel collision, which took place at 5:55 p.m. Saturday evening.

At this time, police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.