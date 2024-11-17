WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two people killed in boating accident near Walpole Island First Nation

    An OPP boat is seen in this generic and undated image. (Source: Huron County OPP) An OPP boat is seen in this generic and undated image. (Source: Huron County OPP)
    Share

    Lambton OPP are on the scene of a fatal boating accident in Pocket Bay near Walpole Island First Nation on Sunday morning.

    The investigation is being assisted by Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton, as well as the US Coast Guard.

    OPP have confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a single vessel collision, which took place at 5:55 p.m. Saturday evening.

    At this time, police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

    Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News