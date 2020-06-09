WINDSOR, ONT. -- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is taking place in Wallaceburg, thanks to a partnership between Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Chatham-Kent EMS and CK Public Health.

The mobile testing will run on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the front parking lot of CKHA's Wallaceburg Site located at 325 Margaret Ave.

"I'm pleased that through highly collaborative relationships with our health system partners we can continue to broaden testing in our community,” said Lori Marshall, president and CEO of CKHA. “This mobile drive-thru clinic will ensure more residents in the Wallaceburg area who are concerned about COVID-19 will be able to receive a test in a convenient setting.”

Anyone who believes they require a COVID-19 swab test can go to CKHA's Wallaceburg site where a mobile drive-thru testing clinic will be in operation.

This testing initiative will also be available to residents who do not arrive in a vehicle.

To streamline traffic flow, patients are asked to enter the drive-thru testing clinic off of Thomas Avenue. Signage will direct patients upon arrival for both those who arrive in vehicles and those who do not.

A staff member will register you while you are in your car. Please bring a valid Ontario health card.

The health care team will perform the COVID-19 swab test while you are in your car; please remain in your car after you register to receive a test.

If a high demand for testing is experienced during this week's clinics, additional testing days will take place. The public will be notified of any future COVID-19 testing clinics.

With a severe heat warning in effect for Chatham-Kent on Wednesday, out of precaution, officials are asking residents to not bring children and frail adults in cars who are not being tested, as well as pets.

In Chatham-Kent, a total of 148 people have tested positive for the virus.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 are asked to visit CK Public Health's website at http://www.ckpublichealth.com/covid19, call CK Public Health's COVID-19 intake line at 519.355.1071 x1900 or email covid19@chatham-kent.ca.