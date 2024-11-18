WINDSOR
Windsor

Spits fall to Greyhounds in OT

Windsor Spitfires
Brodie McConnell-Barker netted the game-winning goal 2:44 into overtime as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds took down the Windsor Spitfires 2-1.

Noel Nordh scored the game-tying goal at 9:47 of the third period for Sault Ste. Marie (12-9-0).

Ethan Belchetz opened the scoring at 4:20 of the second period for Windsor (14-5-2).

Windsor's next game is Thursday at home to Barrie.

