WINDSOR, ONT. -- It may not take as long as you think to get tested for COVID-19.

Staff with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit were out in Amherstburg Thursday, administering swab tests at the Libro Credit Centre.

This is the fourth drive-thru testing stop and wait times are getting shorter.

“We’re always looking at ways at how we can make this more efficient and make people come in and out faster,” says Khalid Saadeldin, environment health coordinator with the local health unit.

People were waiting around two and a half hours when the drive-thru testing first opened in Windsor.

Saadeldin says the wait time is now around 40 minutes.

“We’re pushing about 60 to 100 cars per hour depending on the number of lanes we have opened,” Saadeldin tells CTV Windsor.

The local health unit says they’ve surpassed 3,000 tests since the drive-thru opened.

Residents 12 years of age and older are eligible for testing.