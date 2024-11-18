'Intermittent noises' possible during police training near downtown
Windsor police are informing the public of some training taking place near the downtown core all week.
From Monday, Nov. 18, to Friday, Nov. 22, police will be conducting training exercises at 68 Giles Boulevard East, formerly known as Morris Sutton Funeral Home.
There will be no public access to the property throughout the duration of the training.
“Residents can expect an increased police presence in the area, and may hear intermittent noises throughout the week,” said a social media post from police.
Police say there is no danger to public safety as a result of the training.
