WINDSOR, ONT. -- Random drive-thru COVID-19 testing started Friday for anyone in the community looking to be tested.

Cars pulled in to the Silver City parking with Essex County EMS on site and various tents set up for people to receive the swab while sitting in their cars.

During Friday’s daily briefing, Dr. Wajid Ahmed said there were 23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the region, 9 community cases and 14 in the agri-farm sector.

The total has reached 950, including 495 people who have recovered.

The drive-thru testing is open to everyone in the community, whether or not a person is showing symptoms. Health unit officials said they want to see the impact businesses reopening is having on the community to help gage the community risk level.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette campus has been offering testing to all in the community since Monday.

In an effort to make Friday’s drive thru testing “truly random” the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit did not disclose the location.

As of Friday morning, 16,734 tests have been done in Windsor-Essex, with 1,066 results pending.