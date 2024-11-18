Foreigner stopping at Caesars Windsor during extension of farewell tour

Legendary rock band Foreigner is scheduled to perform at Caesars Windsor on their Farewell Tour next summer.

They hit the Colosseum stage on Friday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

Foreigner has decided to extend its Farewell Tour and include a celebration of the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Original band members will join them at select shows starting with Foreigner’s sold-out three-week fall residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

Rick Wills and Al Greenwood, frequent guests of Foreigner, are expected to sit in with the band they helped create for the entire residency.

On Oct. 20, Foreigner celebrated their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction with a special halftime performance at the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game. Lead singer, Kelly Hansen, welcomed the crowd and announced future appearances by original Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members.

Foreigner is known for several hits, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” and the worldwide Number One hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made at caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday & Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.