WINDSOR, ONT. -- Twenty-three cats and dogs in need of veterinary services received care at a nominal cost thanks to the Rex’s Legacy Program.

On Saturday, Nov. 14 these animals received vaccines, microchips, parasite prevention, and in some cases spay/neuters from the Windsor/Essex Humane Society through the program.

Rex’s Legacy Program was launched in June 2019 by the humane society and Rita and the late Dr. Jay Rampure in memory of their dog Rex. The program as aimed to help individuals receiving support from the Ontario Disability Support Program.

The program helps qualified pet owners have their furry friends spayed or neutered.

Recently, Rex’s Legacy program was temporarily expanded to include assisting those who have lose their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic to also receive wellness care for their dogs and cats thanks to a generous donation.

Donations to the program can be made and applications for support can be found on the humane society’s website.