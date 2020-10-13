WINDSOR, ONT. -- Tecumseh council has opted to renew the Town’s agreement with the humane society to carry out its cat intake program.

At Tuesday’s meeting, council agreed to continue the program which allows residents to drop off stray cats at the Windsor Essex County Humane Society for a cost to the Town of $25 per cat.

The agreement has been in place for 10 years and has received positive reception from residents.

The number of cats being dropped off has declined in recent years with only eight cats in the program so far this year.

The town says the decline in numbers could be in part due to the reduction of the feral cat population as well as its Cat Spay and Neuter Voucher Program.