The Liberals have chosen a sitting city councillor as their representative in Windsor-West.

Rino Bortolin was acclaimed as the Ontario Liberal Party candidate for the riding on Tuesday evening.

“I’m excited to be joining a team that is advancing progressive policies like a $15-an-hour minimum wage, free tuition for nearly a quarter of a million students, and providing strong leadership in the NAFTA renegotiations,” said the ward 3 councillor.

Bortolin, a married father of three, was elected as a councillor for ward 3 in the 2014 municipal election.

“Windsorites need a representative who works as hard as they do and I’m ready to fight for their interests at Queen’s Park."

The former restaurant owner says he understands the challenges faced by business owners and young workers, and he predicts based on his work during his time on council, he won't have only traditional liberal supporters.

"The more people like me in the Liberal Party, change the Liberal Party. So if people want to change things, to me it's from the inside out."

Bortolin is the tenth municipal elected official nominated to run for the Ontario Liberals across the province in the 2018 election.

Windsor-West is currently represented by New Democrat MPP Lisa Gretzky, who was first elected to Queen's Park in 2014.

The Progressive Conservatives have also nominated local businessman Adam Ibrahim to run in Windsor-West.