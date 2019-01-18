

CTV Windsor





A Tecumseh doctor is facing disciplinary action after he was found to have committed an act of professional misconduct - engaging in the sexual abuse of a patient.

Dr. Haider Hasnain, 54, practised as a family physician at the Tecumseh Community Care Centre.

In addition to the sexual abuse finding, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario found “he engaged in conduct…that…would reasonably be regarded by members as disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional.

The case stems from a consensual sexual relationship with a female patient

His certificate of registration was suspended Thursday, pending a final decision on penalties.

A penalty hearing has yet to be scheduled.