

CTV Windsor





A 29-year-old Windsor man has been arrested related to a stabbing in west Windsor.

Patrol officers responded to the 1300 block of Pelletier Street for a report of a stabbing on Saturday at about 1:30 p.m.

Officers say they located an adult victim suffering from a number of non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital for medical attention and an investigation was launched.

Officers determined that the victim and suspect were known to one another.

On Thursday, the suspect was arrested without incident.

Benjamin Whalen, 29, from Windsor, is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.