WINDSOR, ONT. -- Tim Berthiaume, former Leamington Fire Chief and former deputy chief with Windsor Fire and Rescue, has died.

Berthiaume started his career as a firefighter, he then rose through the ranks to the position of deputy chief in Windsor.

He also served as the deputy chief in Calgary.

Berthiaume came out of retirement in 2017 to be interim chief in Leamington where he finished his career.

A tweet from Windsor Fire’s official account shared the news Friday afternoon, asking people to “Please keep Tim and his family in your thoughts.”