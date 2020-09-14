WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor/ Essex County Humane Society is offering its first-ever spay-neuter promotion focused exclusively on barn or farm cats.

The shelter said it is part of a continued effort to address cat overpopulation in Essex County.

“While the WECHS Veterinary Clinic has long offered services for feral, or “community” cats, many people with barn cats don’t think of them that way,” said a news release from the humane society.

The humane society said clinic procedures that work for people and groups doing TNR (trap neuter return) don’t necessarily work for barn cats, but offspring of barn cats are frequently brought to the shelter as stray kittens in need of homes.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the humane society will be offering discounted spay/neuter appointments for barn cats only.

In addition to their spay/neuter, cats will be provided with FVRCP and rabies vaccines, treated for internal and external parasites, microchipped, and ear tipped (to identify them as altered) – for the discounted fee of $20 per cat.

WECHS said a barn cat is defined as “living solely outdoors, in a barn or farm property, and having an owner or caregiver”. This event is for barn cats meeting that definition only.

To book appointments for barn cats, call 519-966-1118. Appointments are required and limited.