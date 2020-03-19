LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is putting temporary intake limits in place to ensure the neediest of animals receive care first.

The humane society has temporarily modified its operations due to COVID-19 and is prioritizing emergency situations.

The operations are as follows:

All services at the public spay/neuter clinic are currently discontinued.

Any appointments already booked will be rescheduled. The humane society will continue to accept stray or surrendered animals who are sick or injured, or other animals who urgently need care.

Intakes will be by appointment only. To book an appointment, call 519-966-5751.

If residents have lost their pets, go to windsorhumane.org. If a resident believes that their pet is in the shelter, call 519-966-5751 to book a time to come and claim them.

The humane society still has many pets looking for homes, so it is taking adoption applications online.

Potential adopters will then be contacted to set up a time to meet and pick up the pet.

WECHS is also encouraging pet owners to have an emergency plan in place for their pets, whether or not they are diagnosed with COVID-19.