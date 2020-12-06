WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has reported there are 34 positive COVID-19 cases among patients and staff members after an outbreak at the hospital.

As of Sunday, 11 patients and 23 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus, that’s one additional healthcare worker from Saturday.

“We recognize the impact that this situation has on our hospital system,” a statement from HDGH said. “We continue to work very closely with the Windsor Essex-County Health Unit and are keeping our acute care partners updated daily. We remain committed to resolving the outbreak as quickly as is safe to do so.”

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing and the hospital says in some cases it can be difficult to assign cases to the outbreak, so in the interest of “transparency” HDGH announced Saturday it will be reported all positive results although they may not be linked to the outbreak.

Once the investigation is complete, officials will make any necessary adjustments in allocating cases to the outbreak or community spread.

HDGH continues to pause all admissions to its inpatient restorative care programs. This will be assessed every 24 hours.