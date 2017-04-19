

CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital has won two awards for its obstetrics program.

The hospital received the Recognition Award and the Patient Safety Award.

Its Family Birthing Centre at the Met Campus implemented the Salus Global Managing Obstetrical Risk Efficiently (MORE OB) Program 12 years ago.

The initiative is founded on High Reliability Organization principles such as safety, communications, team effort, rehearsing emergencies, dissolving hierarchy and multidisciplinary reviews.

At WRH, an annual MORE OB initiative is held for all Family Birthing Centre staff whom include; obstetricians, RNs, midwives and clinical practice managers.

They complete an online exam and a culture assessment survey. From those results, the multidisciplinary core team creates the next year’s goals emphasizing identified areas of weakness.

“As we progress into our 12th year, we challenge ourselves to continue using strategies that have generated staff participation in the past, create new fresh ideas to keep the staff engaged and highlight the beneficial changes which have happened as a result of the MORE OB on the Unit,” said Devon Lanspeary, clinical practice manager at the Family Birthing Centre.

The Recognition Award is a means of highlighting a team’s success through the measurement of participation, where, 80 per cent of staff must participate in accessing information as a skills-training initiative.

The International Patient Safety Award from MORE OB is an opportunity for teams to highlight how they have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to improving patient safety within their obstetrical unit.

WRH won this award in 2012 for their submission, highlighting patient safety huddles and bedside reporting.

In 2016, the team won for Quiet Time-Baby Bonding at its Best. The goal was that every mother and baby would participate in a minimum of one-hour of uninterrupted skin-to-skin care bonding during their hospital stay.