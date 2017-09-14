

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s police chief is retiring.

Chief Al Frederick announced his retirement at a police board meeting on Thursday.

“Inspiring, each and every day, coming to work with these people, doing some great work in the community, together. I have no regrets for sure,” says Frederick.

He took over the department from Gary Smith in October of 2012.

Frederick has over 33 years of service, five as chief.

His last day as chief will be Jan. 31.