Windsor man and Chatham-Kent woman arrested after police chase on 401
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 9:52AM EST
Provincial police used a spike belt to stop a man and woman wanted on outstanding robbery arrest warrants.
OPP from the Napanee Detachment, along with assistance from Quinte West OPP, now have two people in custody following a the pursuit on eastbound Highway 401.
At approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers from Quinte West OPP received information of a Toyota Camry travelling eastbound on Highway 401 with two occupants who were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants from Windsor and Chatham-Kent.
When the suspects exited the 401 at Marysville, officers from Napanee OPP initiated a traffic stop by activating their emergency lights, but the vehicle failed to stop and a police chase ensued.
Officers deployed the spike belt when the vehicle was northbound on Deseronto Road.
The vehicle occupants, a 31-year-old male from Windsor and a 38-year-old female from Chatham-Kent, were taken into custody.
No physical injuries were sustained, although the male was transported to hospital for a medical issue.
The investigation is in the preliminary stages and as further accurate and confirmed information becomes available, we will release further details.
The incident remains under investigation, any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Napanee OPP at (613) 354-3369 or 1-888-310-1122.
