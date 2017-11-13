

CTV Windsor





Local mountain bikers have spent the last decade building their own makeshift park just off the Ganatchio Trail in the Little River corridor.

But they are worried their park will soon be flattened by the City of Windsor.

The unofficial park has led to complaints from some residents, but the people who use the park are finding some support at city hall.

For 10 years the homemade park has been a "hidden gem" according to Terry Pargelen, who rides there as much as possible.

“We don't want to lose what we have," says Pargelen.

“We got word last week that the city was going to come and they want to knock it down and flatten it due to liability reasons and everything."

Pargelen and other mountain bikers have shaped jumps and cleared brush to have their own place to enjoy.

“The city has skate parks for the skate boarders and the scooters and the bmx'ers, there's nothing really geared towards bikers that ride large bike like we ride," he says.

The group met with Ward 7 councillor Irek Kusmierczyk Monday afternoon to see what can be done.

“I've asked administration to take a pause and see what we can do to work with the off road cycling community in terms of maintaining that infrastructure."

Kusmierczyk believes there are valid safety concerns but that doesn't mean the park should be destroyed.

“City of Toronto was dealing with a number of these informal parks that were being built and their response was to actually build and design a formal off road bicycle course,” says Kusmierczyk.

Kusmierczyk tells CTV News he hopes administration will look into whether or not this is something to build upon rather than remove.

“They actually brought in a world expert to help them design it to make sure that it is a safe as it possible can be and legitimate and what not, and maybe that's the process that we need to look at here as well," says Kusmierczyk.

Kusmierczyk says he will bring the issue up at the next city council meeting later this month.

“We're willing to work with the city in any way we have to to make this spot stay or have another spot that's viable for this type of use in the future," says Pargelen.