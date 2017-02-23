Featured
Volkswagen exec arrested in U.S. emissions scandal appears in court
In this Oct. 5, 2015 file photo the VW sign of Germany's car company Volkswagen is displayed at the building of a company's retailer in, Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 3:20PM EST
DETROIT -- A Volkswagen executive who was arrested in the U.S. before he could fly home to Germany has appeared in Detroit federal court on charges related to the company's emissions scandal.
A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday on Oliver Schmidt's behalf. He's charged with conspiracy and other crimes in Volkswagen's scheme to sell nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles that didn't meet U.S. pollution standards. The company is expected to plead guilty on March 10.
Schmidt was manager of a VW office in suburban Detroit from 2012 to 2015. He was arrested at the Miami airport on Jan. 7 after a vacation in Florida and Cuba.
Schmidt is in custody without bond. His lawyer plans to seek his release. Five other VW executives charged in the case are in Germany.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Use of force by Windsor police officers in 2016 appears to be down
- Patients in diluted chemotherapy lawsuit want to create support group
- Citizen finds pencil case of crystal meth on Howard Avenue
- Police seek witnesses after driver ejected during Central Ave crash
- Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment Feb. 23 - Feb. 26