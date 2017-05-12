

CTV Windsor





A 43-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man are facing drug-related charges after an investigation in Kingsville.

Members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Purple Plum Drive on Wednesday.

A quantity of illicit narcotics with a street value of about $2000 was seized.

Gregory Baker-Laporte, 23, and Stephanie Stanton, 44, both of Kingsville are facing several charges.

They will both appear in a Windsor court on July 10, 2017.