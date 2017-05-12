Featured
Two people facing charges after drug bust in Kingsville
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 3:47PM EDT
A 43-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man are facing drug-related charges after an investigation in Kingsville.
Members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Purple Plum Drive on Wednesday.
A quantity of illicit narcotics with a street value of about $2000 was seized.
Gregory Baker-Laporte, 23, and Stephanie Stanton, 44, both of Kingsville are facing several charges.
They will both appear in a Windsor court on July 10, 2017.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.