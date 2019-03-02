

The Canadian Press





Police say three teens, including a 13-year-old driver, are in hospital after a collision in Oakville, Ont., early Saturday.

Halton regional police say an SUV lost control and crashed through a chain-link fence before it struck a concrete median around 4:45 a.m.

They say a 14-year-old passenger is in critical condition and a 16-year-old passenger is in serious but stable condition.

Police say the 13-year-old driver has minor injuries.

Investigators believe the driver's inexperience, along with speed, were contributing factors in the crash.

They say no charges have been laid against the driver, but they are still investigating the collision.