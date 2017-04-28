

CTV Windsor





Three men have been arrested and one man is still on the loose after a disturbance in Leamington.

Essex County OPP officers were called to the 100 block of Talbot Street around 6:45 this morning.

Police arrested two men and learned that two others had fled on foot.

The third suspect was arrested in the area a short time later.

The OPP's Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team conducted an extensive search, but the fourth man hasn’t been located.

Two of the men were arrested and released from police custody unconditionally.

Criminal charges are pending against one Leamington man and the investigation is continuing.

Any person with information regarding this incident or the person(s) involved should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police Leamington Major Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.