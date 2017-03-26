

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





With federal Consevatives just two months away from choosing their new leader, three of those leadership hopefuls turned out in Windsor Sunday for a town hall forum at the Holiday Inn on Church Road.

All of the leadership candidates for the Conservative Party of Canada were invited. Three of those candidates, Chris Alexander, Rick Anderson, and Erin O'Toole are attending. In addition, representative Marilyn Gladu is attending on behalf of Andrew Scheer, and Ben Lobb is representing Kellie Leitch.

About 60 people showed up to hear their stance and ask questions on topics specific to Windsor-Essex such as the auto industry, the border, bridge crossings, manufacturing, U.S.–Canada trade and immigration.

This is the first time the candidates have shared the stage locally. The forum is moderated by former CPC candidates Al Teshuba, Rick Fuschi, and Ray Cecile.

A total of 14 Conservative candidates are vying for the leadership. Candidates have two days left to sign up new members. The new conservative leader won't be selected until May 28 in Toronto.