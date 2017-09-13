

CTV Windsor





After a lengthy search for a replacement, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has chosen the person who will take over the top administrative post.

The board named Terry Lyons the new director of education at a meeting Tuesday night.

Lyons says he never envisioned holding such a prestigious position, but is excited to take over the reins.

Paul Picard announced his retirement early this year after a 41-year career in education.

Lyons is slated to assume his new responsibilities Oct. 31.