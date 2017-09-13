Terry Lyons named new WECDSB director of education
Terry Lyons (left), Barb Holland (centre) and Paul Picard (right) at the WECDSB meeting in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 9:21AM EDT
After a lengthy search for a replacement, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has chosen the person who will take over the top administrative post.
The board named Terry Lyons the new director of education at a meeting Tuesday night.
Lyons says he never envisioned holding such a prestigious position, but is excited to take over the reins.
Paul Picard announced his retirement early this year after a 41-year career in education.
Lyons is slated to assume his new responsibilities Oct. 31.