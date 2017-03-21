Featured
Suspicious person reported near two Leamington schools
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 3:50PM EDT
OPP officers are investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of two schools in Leamington.
Police say it involves the same man in the same vehicle.
The first incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, when police say a young boy was approached by a man who offered the child a ride in the vicinity of Queen Elizabeth School on Maxon Avenue.
Investigators believe the same man in the same vehicle approached another young boy near Mill Street Public School on Mill Street East around 3 p.m. on Monday March 20.
The vehicle is described as a white four-door vehicle.
The lone occupant is described as a white man, in his late 20's to early 30's.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person(s) and or vehicle described herein, should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 519-326-2544 or 1-888-310-1122.
