

CTV Windsor





There are mixed results to the idea of a later start time for students at public high schools Windsor-Essex.

Trustee Connie Buckler introduced a motion that calls for classes to begin later in the morning.

She points to data from studies and other school boards that suggest improved attendance and graduation rates for some students when given the chance to sleep in.

One study from McGill University says high school students are not getting enough sleep.

Many school boards across North America have either made the switch to a later start time, or are considering the idea.

Some teens CTV Windsor spoke with support the idea, while others are giving it a failing grade.

“I feel it would help everybody because the less tired we are, the better we’ll do with our education” says Rana Ali from W.C Kennedy Collegiate.

“I work usually 4 until 7 and I barely make it there because of my long commute after school so if it was extended, I wouldn't be able to work as many shifts” counters Liam Bannon.

Buckler admits the idea still leaves many questions unanswered.

“How does it affect our system? How does it affect our community? Does our community want this? Does it work with our labour contracts? Does it work for staffing? Busing?” says Buckler.

The administration with the Greater Essex County District School Board will now complete a report on the impact of a later start time to the school day.

Trustees will receive the report in January.