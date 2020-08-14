LONDON, ONT -- Windsor police have charged a 32-year-old Windsor man with child pornography offences after a raid at a residence on Slater Street.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation in July involving the suspected possession of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 1800 block of Slater Street and a man was arrested without incident.

Several electronic devices were located and seized as evidence.

Through investigation, it was determined the images possessed by the suspect were all cartoon/animated images.

Police say this serves as a reminder to the public that images of this nature are illegal to possess and serious criminal charges can be laid.

The man is facing possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online.