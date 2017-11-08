

The Ministry of Labour has issued six orders after an industrial accident last week in Amherstburg.

On Nov. 1, an excavator and a worker fell from a bridge on Front Road, landing in the water.

The worker was taken to hospital and released.

The orders to Front Construction Industries include:

Order 1 - Order issued in relation to a portion of a guardrail that was missing.

Order 2 - A stop order until the above order has been complied with.

Order 3 - Order issued for information and instruction regarding the movement of concrete wall barrier slabs on the project.

Order 4 - A stop order until the above order has been complied with.

Order 5 - Order issued to ensure equipment be stored and moved in a manner that does not endanger a worker.

Order 6 - for a compliance plan for the recovery of equipment submerged in the water.

The Ministry adds its investigation is ongoing.