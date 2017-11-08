Ministry of Labour issues six orders after Amherstburg industrial accident
Police say there way an industrial accident at the Front Road Bridge in Amherstburg, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (Courtesy Amherstburg police)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 4:24PM EST
The Ministry of Labour has issued six orders after an industrial accident last week in Amherstburg.
On Nov. 1, an excavator and a worker fell from a bridge on Front Road, landing in the water.
The worker was taken to hospital and released.
The orders to Front Construction Industries include:
Order 1 - Order issued in relation to a portion of a guardrail that was missing.
Order 2 - A stop order until the above order has been complied with.
Order 3 - Order issued for information and instruction regarding the movement of concrete wall barrier slabs on the project.
Order 4 - A stop order until the above order has been complied with.
Order 5 - Order issued to ensure equipment be stored and moved in a manner that does not endanger a worker.
Order 6 - for a compliance plan for the recovery of equipment submerged in the water.
The Ministry adds its investigation is ongoing.