Man pleads not guilty related to fatal Lauzon Road crash
An SUV involved in a fatal collision on Lauzon Parkway in Windsor, Ont. sits on its roof early Friday, April 4, 2014. (Chris Campbell/ CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 11:40AM EDT
Calvin Crosby pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the fatal crash on Lauzon Road almost three years ago.
Fourteen witnesses have been excluded from the courtroom. Two weeks have been set aside for this trial.
Katie Leigh Robson of LaSalle, 20, died in the collision between a Chevrolet Blazer and a Chevrolet Impala on April 4, 2014.
She was a passenger in a Chevrolet Blazer. Police arrived to find the Blazer on its roof in the northbound lanes of the roadway.
Crosby was the driver of the Blazer. Crosby is facing four charges - dangerous operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing death, operating a vehicle with alcohol in blood stream and impaired driving causing death.
The driver of the Impala, Kyle Matthew Colthurst, 28, is also facing five charges, including two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.
Several Windsor police and Essex-Windsor EMS who were at the crash scene were in Superior Court to testify Monday.
The trial is before Justice Stephen Rogin.
