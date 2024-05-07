'Shine a light on a dark situation': Lakeshore, Ont. woman plans run to raise funds for ovarian cancer
An ovarian cancer diagnosis and treatment can bring darkness frustration and uncertainty.
But a Lakeshore mother of two who is now cancer-free is planning to mark the milestone by trying to help others.
Ashley Bigelow is a paramedic with Essex-Windsor EMS, helping others through medical emergencies for 13 years.
But when she was 31, the script was flipped on her when she received an ovarian cancer diagnosis.
Doctors spotted a rare form of ovarian cancer following a surgery to remove a substantial left ovarian cyst.
Fast-forward to 2023, Bigelow was at the annual Survivors’ Day, receiving the Medical Director’s Commendation Award alongside some fellow paramedics.
Then she got the phone call she dreaded.
“My surgeon said he said I've never seen anything like this in my entire career,” she recalled.
There was a 10 centimetre tumour in her abdomen, which required another surgery to remove it.
“Anytime someone hears the word ‘cancer,’ you immediately go to like, ‘Oh my god, it's a death sentence.’ And it's very scary to hear those words,” Bigelow said.
After a series of surgeries, a total hysterectomy and countless follow-up appointments, Bigelow recently got the all-clear and will soon return to work.
“He's [Bigelow's doctor] very confident that he got everything. You can go back to life like normal life and you know, continuing to like, do what you used to do,” she said.
And now, the 37-year-old wants to give back. Bigelow has organized a satellite Run for Ovarian Cancer in Lakeshore, a fundraiser for cancer research through the London Health Sciences Foundation.
“There is no screening and that's what the research is kind of working towards, is finding a way to screen for it without surgery being the only option to diagnose,” she said.
She’s formed Team Biggs and has a dozen friends and family joining her on Mother’s Day for the run, including her two kids.
“They are the reason why I do so many things and I want them to see their mom doing things that make a difference and help the community and help change people, so that is inspiring to them,” said Bigelow. “It makes me feel like their own little hero, in a way.”
Coinciding with the London run, Team Biggs will lace up at 10 a.m. outside the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore.
She plans to make it an annual Mother’s Day event, hoping others are inspired by her recovery journey and quest to help others beat ovarian cancer through enhanced research.
Bigelow has a public fundraising campaign and she hopes to reach a goal of $5,000.
“I feel like if I can share it and come out of my shell a little bit, it'll inspire other people to maybe do the same,” said Bigelow. “And it really does help brighten your day and shine a light on a dark situation.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Stormy Daniels describes meeting Trump during occasionally graphic testimony in hush money trial
Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday at Donald Trump's hush money trial, describing for jurors a sexual encounter the porn actor says she had with him in 2006 that resulted in her being paid off to keep silent during the presidential race 10 years later.
Former homicide detective explains how police will investigate shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion
Footage from dozens of security cameras in the area of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion could be the key to identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and seriously injuring a security guard outside the rapper’s sprawling home early Tuesday morning, a former Toronto homicide detective says.
Jeremy Skibicki has 'uphill battle' to prove he's not criminally responsible in Winnipeg killings: legal analysts
Accused killer Jeremy Skibicki could have a challenging time convincing a judge that he is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women, a legal analyst says.
Indian envoy warns of 'big red line,' days after charges laid in Nijjar case
India's envoy to Canada insists relations between the two countries are positive overall, despite what he describes as 'a lot of noise.'
Alcohol believed to be a factor in boating incident after 2 men die: N.S. RCMP
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
CFL suspends Argos QB Chad Kelly at least nine games following investigation
The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both the player and club.
Air France flight from Paris to Seattle lands in Iqaluit after heat smell in cabin
A plane travelling from Paris to Seattle was forced to make an emergency landing in Iqaluit after there was a heat smell in the cabin during the flight.
Boy Scouts of America changing name for first time in 114 years, aiming for inclusivity
The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history and will become Scouting America. It's a significant shift as the organization emerges from bankruptcy following a flood of sexual abuse claims and seeks to focus on inclusion.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
$9M in drugs seized by WRPS, two Kitchener residents charged
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges in what police are calling one of the largest drug seizures in the Waterloo Regional Police Services’ history.
-
OPP investigating alleged sexual assault at Fergus retailer
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at a Fergus retailer last week.
-
New charges for Ont. woman who previously admitted to defrauding doulas
The Brantford, Ont. woman who was previously sentenced to house arrest after admitting to deceiving doulas has been charged again in connection to a new victim.
London
-
'I’d give them a one-way ticket out of here!' Sarnia councillor reacts in wake of police investigation at homeless encampment
The City of Sarnia will not clear out a homeless encampment in a city park anytime soon. The decision comes after a heated debate and multiple legal opinions — it also came just an hour before a serious stabbing occurred.
-
'A recent onslaught': London, Ont. social service agency calls out city councillor’s social media campaign
A social service agency that offers support primarily geared to sex workers has written a pointed letter to London City Council, but appears to be focused on one council member in particular.
-
London, Ont. police undergoing changes in upper management
Weeks after a third deputy chief was sworn in, more changes are being made in upper management at London Police Service headquarters.
Barrie
-
Police investigate suspicious death in Midland
Police are investigating a suspicious death that took place in the Town of Midland.
-
Bracebridge OPP officer headed to trial on assault charges for incident caught on camera
Bracebridge OPP Const. Scott Anthony has hired Toronto defence lawyer Peter Brauti to defend him ahead of his assault case heading to trial.
-
Casino Rama sets the stage for rock nostalgia with new concerts
Casino Rama Resort is amping up its 2024 entertainment lineup with three new rock performances, promising fans a nostalgic journey.
Northern Ontario
-
Security guard shot, critically injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
-
Man taken to Timmins hospital with gunshot wound after shooting on Sixth Avenue
People in Timmins are waking up to a heavy police presence and road closures in the area of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street on Tuesday morning.
-
Northern Ont. woman makes ‘eggstraordinary’ find
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an ‘eggstraordinary’ find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Suspected drunk driver in Elliot Lake arrested after falling getting out of his vehicle
A 77-year-old suspect has been charged with impaired driving in Elliot Lake following an incident early Monday evening.
-
Agreement reached to keep Sault Ste. Marie YMCA open past May 15
Facing imminent closure, a last-minute agreement has been reached to keep the YMCA in Sault Ste. Marie open.
-
Northeast police posts intimate partner violence stats
In an effort to increase awareness across the region, the Ontario Provincial Police North East is publicizing intimate partner violence statistics across its 12 detachments from April.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Murder charge laid in Nepean student's stabbing death
Ottawa police have announced a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of a 15-year-old in Nepean last week.
-
Police operation in Carleton Place, Ont. resolved without incident: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a police response that prompted shelter-in-place orders is over a barricaded individual in distress. The incident has now been resolved.
-
'Absolutely incredible': PWHL Ottawa fans make inaugural season a success despite missing playoffs, team says
PWHL Ottawa held its season ending media availability on Tuesday, with players and management taking the opportunity to thank fans in the capital.
Toronto
-
Security guard shot, critically injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
-
How Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap beef escalated within weeks
A long-simmering feud between hip-hop superstars Drake and Kendrick Lamar reached a boiling point in recent days as the pair traded increasingly personal insults on a succession of diss tracks. Here’s a quick overview of what’s behind the ongoing beef.
-
City reverses home run-ban at Toronto west-end baseball diamond
The City of Toronto is changing up its eyebrow-raising rules at a west-end baseball diamond.
Montreal
-
Longtime weather specialist Lori Graham announces she's leaving CTV Montreal
CTV News Montreal's ray of sunshine — Lori Graham — is leaving the station after more than 25 years. The longtime weather specialist announced on Tuesday that she is saying goodbye to her CTV family to spend more time giving back to the community, specifically, her faith community on the South Shore.
-
Quebec looking to limit sperm donations per donor after 3 men from same family father hundreds of children
Quebec is looking at tightening the regulations around sperm donation in the province following the release of a documentary that revealed three men from the same family fathered hundreds of children.
-
3 Montreal police officers hospitalized after being assaulted downtown
Three police officers were sent to hospital with injuries after a 23-year-old man assaulted them on a downtown street, Montreal police said on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Jeremy Skibicki has 'uphill battle' to prove he's not criminally responsible in Winnipeg killings: legal analysts
Accused killer Jeremy Skibicki could have a challenging time convincing a judge that he is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women, a legal analyst says.
-
Taking a look at the Manitobans still in the Stanley Cup Playoffs
There are three Manitobans left, all playing for eastern teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs – two with the Carolina Hurricanes and one with the Boston Bruins.
-
'A big concern for us': Virologist on danger of avian flu outbreak coming to Canadian cattle
A Canadian virologist says an avian flu outbreak decimating wildlife in the United States should give us pause on this side of the border.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man wanted for child pornography arrested while attempting to leave Canada: RCMP
An Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is in custody after police received information that he was in B.C. and trying to leave the country.
-
Hospitals struggling as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Alberta: doctor
COVID-19 statistics saw an uptick in late April in Alberta — a development one doctor says is straining hospitals even more.
-
Denver to Edmonton flight delayed after plane gets stuck on route to terminal: Edmonton airport
Passengers on a flight from Denver to Edmonton were delayed on Tuesday after their plane got stuck while taxiing to the gate in Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
-
Hospitals struggling as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Alberta: doctor
COVID-19 statistics saw an uptick in late April in Alberta — a development one doctor says is straining hospitals even more.
-
Calgary Flames to pick 9th in 2024 NHL Draft
The Calgary Flames will be picking ninth overall in the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft.
Regina
-
Albert Street flood alert system causes confusion for commuters
On the same day the City of Regina activated its new flood warning system for the Albert Street underpass – drivers were faced with confusion when the system activated despite no flooding.
-
Sask. government touts record number of surgeries, despite lingering questions over its methods
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health is touting a record number of surgeries performed in the last fiscal year, despite ranking last in the country for knee and hip replacement wait times.
-
'Life changing injuries,' Regina police give update on officer who was accidentally shot
Regina police say the officer who was accidentally shot by a fellow officer's gun last month suffered 'serious and life changing injuries,' adding he has a 'very' long road to recovery.
Vancouver
-
Videos show another barge drifting towards Vancouver beach
A barge began drifting toward the shore in Vancouver Tuesday afternoon, prompting a call to the Coast Guard.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lions Gate Bridge reopens after downed tree forces closure
Drivers travelling between Vancouver and the North Shore are being warned to expect significant delays as a downed tree led to the closure of the Lions Gate Bridge Tuesday.
-
Ottawa approves B.C.'s request to recriminalize drug use in public spaces
The federal government approved B.C.'s request Tuesday to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
Vancouver Island
-
Ottawa approves B.C.'s request to recriminalize drug use in public spaces
The federal government approved B.C.'s request Tuesday to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
-
Grieving B.C. family seeks apology over paranormal TV show as network removes broadcast
The family of a teenage girl who died in Victoria says it’s traumatized by an episode of a TV show about the paranormal – and its complaints have now led to it being removed from APTN and APTNlumi.ca.
-
Military judge orders suspended jail sentence, $3K fine for B.C. sailor who stole from shipmates
A former Canadian navy sailor was handed a $3,000 fine and a suspended jail sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his shipmates aboard a Pacific fleet frigate.
Atlantic
-
Alcohol believed to be a factor in boating incident after 2 men die: N.S. RCMP
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
-
Halifax Regional Police officer charged with assault against female he knows: SiRT
Nova Scotia's police watchdog says a Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault.
-
Cape Breton residents raise concerns about rats
Some Cape Breton residents have seen a spike in rodent activities.
N.L.
-
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.