WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two vehicles, laptops and a tablet were stolen during a break and enter at the University of Guelph’s Ridgetown campus early Saturday morning, police say.

Chatham-Kent police officers responded to the break and enter at the university around 6:30 a.m.

Police say through investigation it was revealed the suspect(s) stole the following items:

2006 Green Ford FX5 Car Ontario Plate BEXA 179 – ( University of Guelph Ridgetown Campus decals on the sides, full tank of gas)

2004 Grey Dodge RPC Pickup Ontario Plate 9999MD - (Missing front bumper plate, front bumper damage, University of Guelph Ridgetown Campus decals on the sides, half tank of gas)

Two Thinkpad Laptops

One Samsung tablet.

Police continue to investigate the theft and are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Branden Grellmore at brandeng@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87343. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.