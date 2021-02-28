Advertisement
Chatham-Kent police investigate break and enter at University of Guelph Ridgetown campus
Published Sunday, February 28, 2021 9:48AM EST
File Photo
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two vehicles, laptops and a tablet were stolen during a break and enter at the University of Guelph’s Ridgetown campus early Saturday morning, police say.
Chatham-Kent police officers responded to the break and enter at the university around 6:30 a.m.
Police say through investigation it was revealed the suspect(s) stole the following items:
- 2006 Green Ford FX5 Car Ontario Plate BEXA 179 – ( University of Guelph Ridgetown Campus decals on the sides, full tank of gas)
- 2004 Grey Dodge RPC Pickup Ontario Plate 9999MD - (Missing front bumper plate, front bumper damage, University of Guelph Ridgetown Campus decals on the sides, half tank of gas)
- Two Thinkpad Laptops
- One Samsung tablet.
Police continue to investigate the theft and are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Branden Grellmore at brandeng@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87343. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.