WINDSOR, ONT. -- Gift boxes filled with goods from local stores has been curated to offer gift-givers another chance to shop local this holiday season.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association has partnered with the Small Business Centre and local organization Local Provisions to put together four gift baskets from independent retailers.

“The #ShopLocal gift baskets feature an exciting and innovative array of products from over 14 small businesses in downtown Windsor,” says Sabrina DeMarco, executive director of the Small Business Centre. “This year it’s more important than ever to show our community spirit by supporting local businesses and boosting our economy."

Buyers can choose the chocolate and coffee inspired “A December to Remember; You're Snow Wonderful,” the foodie's favourite “All Bundled Up,” or” Unwrap the Magic”, a boozy-themed box which supports six downtown retailers.

“We want to support a good level of optimism for the holidays despite the challenges,” says DWBIA chair Brian Yeomans. “The baskets were designed for the consumer and the downtown business owner in mind -- the consumer gets a beautiful selection of locally-sourced items from an independently owned business.”

The baskets range in price from $50 to $200, and can be ordered ahead online for delivery Dec. 11 to Dec. 23.