

CTV Windsor





A total 365 residents of Windsor and surrounding areas will receive the Ontario Volunteer Service Award in ceremonies Tuesday and Wednesday for their dedication and years of service to local organizations.

Residents from across the region including Amhertsburg, LaSalle, Essex, Kingsville, etc will all be honoured in the two ceremonies. In some cases volunteers have been serving their community for 65 years.

Among this year’s recipients are:

Doreen and Gilbert Plancke, and Alan and Karen Batke, of Kingsville, being recognized Tuesday night for 65, 60, 50 and 50 years respectively with the Horticultural Society – Kingsville

Audrey Thibert of Windsor, being recognized Tuesday night for 60 years with University of Windsor

Molly Briggs of La Salle, being recognized Tuesday night for 50 years with the Art Gallery of Windsor

Joan Klink of Windsor, being recognized Wednesday night for 55 years with Girl Guides of Canada - Camp Bryerswood

Clifford Gauthier of Windsor, being recognized Wednesday night for 50 years with Scouts Canada- 45 th Windsor

Windsor Linda Dalley of Tecumseh, and Tina Fabischek and Jackie Mailloux of Windsor, all being recognized Wednesday night for 35 years with Windsor Community Concert Band - Music Express

The two ceremonies are part of the first week of 55 Volunteer Service Awards ceremonies taking place across the province this spring. Once all the ceremonies are complete some 11,000 volunteers will have been honoured.

Nominations for next year’s recipients are already underway and will be accepted until January 2018. Information on how to nominate someone can be found here.