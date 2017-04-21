Featured
Little Italy restaurant fire ruled accidental
A fire at a restaurant in Windsor's Little Italy has been deemed accidental.
Fire crews were called to Mediterranean Seafood at 914 Erie after a fire broke out just before 6:00pm Thursday.
The blaze began in the basement at the electrical panel and cause $75,000 in damages to the restaurant.
Some residents experienced electrical issues during the time of the fire.
The cause has been deemed accidental.
