A GoFundMe page has been set up and a memorial cruise is planned for two people killed in a crash in Leamington.

OPP have identified the victims as Brandon Froese, 26, and Miranda Brown, 21.

Essex County OPP say their vehicle hit a cement barrier rupturing a large carbon dioxide (CO2) tank at a greenhouse property at 1102 Mersea Road 5 on Sunday at 12:15 a.m.

A cruise planned for Brandon and Miranda on Sept. 24 and an online fundraising page to help pay for funeral expenses.

“The hardest thing when someone passes away is having to worry about money,” said the post. “Miranda has a beautiful little girl, and it would be comforting to be able to help provide financial aid for her needs.”

Friends at the scene on Sunday say the victims were both in their 20s. Joe Young says he was friends with one of them for 17 years.

"He was a good guy,” Young. “He would honestly give anything for anybody, anything to help anybody. He was like one of those people who made you want to be a better person when you were around him."

Young says his friend was a car enthusiast, who worked at an oil change service shop.

"I was with his family this morning, they are still in disbelief too,” says Young. “It's just, if you knew the guy it's just so hard to believe he's not going to be here.”

Mersea Road 5 was closed between Highway 77 and Mersea Road 12 for approximately six hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) completed the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.