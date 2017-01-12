Featured
Freezing rain warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
A pedestrian walks with an umbrella in freezing rain in this file photo.
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:01AM EST
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The forecaster says an area of freezing rain is spreading into the region this morning.
It is expected to persist for a few hours then may change briefly to snow before ending in the afternoon.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
Residents are advised to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.
Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.
