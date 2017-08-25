Disturbing discovery at Kingsville park
Kingsville Mayor admits to being disturbed after plate glass was found at the end of a slide at Applewood Park. (Photo courtesy of Kara Jenking/Facebook)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 7:07PM EDT
A startling discovery at a Kingsville playground.
A family noticed plate glass buried under pea gravel at the end of a slide in Applewood Park on Tuesday.
Mayor Nelson Santos tells CTV Windsor a work crew removed the glass after town staff were notified.
These pictures were taken before workers arrived, and posted on Facebook.
Santos is disturbed by the mischief as it could have been potentially harmful.
He asks anyone who sees suspicious activity in parks to call authorities.