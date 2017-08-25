

CTV Windsor





A startling discovery at a Kingsville playground.

A family noticed plate glass buried under pea gravel at the end of a slide in Applewood Park on Tuesday.

Mayor Nelson Santos tells CTV Windsor a work crew removed the glass after town staff were notified.

These pictures were taken before workers arrived, and posted on Facebook.

Santos is disturbed by the mischief as it could have been potentially harmful.

He asks anyone who sees suspicious activity in parks to call authorities.