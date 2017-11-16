

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is ready to celebrate the end of its 125th birthday celebration in style.

On Thursday, Mayor Drew Dilkens announced the details of the upcoming holiday lights festival.

“Bright Lights Windsor” will take over Jackson Park from Dec. 8 to Jan. 7, 2018.

"2017 has really been a fantastic year for remembering our roots, celebrating our city, our province and our country, but we're not done just yet" says Dilkens. “We know that light symbolizes celebration, warmth, peace and togetherness around the world. So in a city known for its multiculturalism, the symbol of light is truly a perfect fit."

The lights display will feature special shows each Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. The Mayor hinted that opening night will be one to remember.

“We really want the residents to look forward to December 8th like they look forward to opening a present" says Dilkens.

The festival will not only include thousands of lights. There will also be food vendors and work by local artisans.

Admission will be free, but the show won't be cheap.

Council originally approved $3-million for the event, but the timing could not have been worse. The initiative was approved the night before the worst flood in the city’s history.

The project was scaled back amid criticism of council's spending priorities.

Mayor Dilkens confirms to CTV News that amount is between $1.5 and $2-million.

“It is a lot of money,” admits Dilkens. “We're spending a lot of money to put this festival on, but we're doing it for the community. We don't really have any winter festivals."

Amherstburg and Kingsville also have community light festivals over the holiday period, and they begin this Saturday.