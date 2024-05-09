Foreman supervisor wins $350,000 with scratch ticket

A Windsor foreman supervisor says he’s going to set himself up for a comfortable retirement after winning $350,000.

Michael Kennedy is celebrating after winning a $350,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Extreme.

The 59-year-old says he's been playing the lottery regularly for decades and typically plays Instant Crossword.

"I've had some smaller wins with crossword so I stayed loyal to that game. This is my first big win," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

"I played my ticket at the store and scanned it using the ticket checker. When I saw a whole bunch of numbers come up on the screen, I didn't believe it," Kennedy said. "I was in awe. I looked up at the clerk and said, 'I don't think you can cash this out for me here!'"

Mike shared the news about his win with his friend right away.

"He didn't believe me until I sent him a photo," Mike said.

Mike's plan is to set himself up for a comfortable retirement. He plans to invest and pay off some bills with his winnings.

"I feel happy. This win brings me so much joy as I start planning my future," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at California Mini Market on California Avenue in Windsor.