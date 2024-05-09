Point Pelee National Park Tip Tower repairs to be made soon: 'We're as excited as everybody else'
Parks Canada has announced that work will soon begin to repair a safety guardrail issue on the Tip Tower at Point Pelee National Park.
Following a competitive selection process, Parks Canada awarded a contract to Heritage Restoration Inc. on May 3 for the guardrail replacement and repairs.
“We're as excited as everybody else to see that finish,” exclaimed Park Superintendent Julie Charlton. “Visitor safety is one of our biggest priorities.”
Officials stated Parks Canada will be working closely with the contractor to facilitate the reopening of the tower as soon as it is safe to do so, noting ongoing updates on the project will be made available on Parks Canada’s website.
The tip area remains open for visitors to explore as work on the tower continues.
Charlton said Parks Canada recognizes that access to the 360-degree vistas from the Tip Tower is important to park visitors and that staff look forward to resuming this unique experience.
“I think a lot of folks are as disappointed as we are that it's not open in time for the festival. There is a big portion of the work that's happening off site and that also helps limit the impact of visitors,” said Charlton.
Point Pelee National Park, seen on May 9, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
The tower was closed in May 2022 due to an issue with the guard rail. Since then, an engineering assessment has been completed which confirmed the tower is structurally sound and the issue was isolated to the guardrail system.
Since the fall 2023 update provided by Point Pelee National Park, Parks Canada initiated a third-party engineering assessment to validate concerns with the guardrail system. A full engineering assessment was completed, confirming the tower is structurally sound and the issue is isolated to the guardrail system.
Design work for the railing replacement was completed and a tendering process for guardrail repair and replacement took place on the Government of Canada online tendering site, CanadaBuys.
“We don't have a schedule yet. I think that we're committed to getting it right and whatever timeline we release that we are sure that we can keep that timeline. So as soon as we have a firm schedule, we're going to share that on our social media and also on our website,” said Charlton.
According to Parks Canada, the original contract value for the Tip Tower construction was $1.182 million.
To date, Parks Canada has paid additional costs of $24,000 to inspect the tower and $151,000 for redesign and on-going consultation.
The contract awarded on May 3, 2024 was for $789,305.
Charlton told CTV News roughly half a million people visit Point Pelee National Park each year.
“Parks Canada is committed to getting it right and that's why we're taking our time to make sure we do the right job,” Charlton said.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pearson gold heist suspect arrested after flying into Toronto from India
Another suspect is in custody in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport last year, police say.
Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together
Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be parents. The couple announced the news on Thursday on Instagram, both sharing a video that showcases Hailey Bieber's growing belly.
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
B.C. man used Bobcat as 'weapon' while chasing away homeless people, judge says
A B.C. man has been convicted of assault with a weapon after using a skid-steer Bobcat to chase two homeless people from his lawn, injuring one of them in the process.
Debate on abortion rights erupts on Parliament Hill, Poilievre vows he won't legislate
A Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would not legislate on, nor use the notwithstanding clause, on abortion, his office says, as anti-abortion protesters gather on Parliament Hill.
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Miss Teen USA steps down just days after Miss USA's resignation
Miss Teen USA resigned Wednesday, sending further shock waves through the pageant community just days after Miss USA said she would relinquish her crown.
'Nobody should be getting away with murder': Grieving mother speaks out after son killed in North Preston, N.S.
A grieving mother is speaking out after her 36-year-old son was shot and killed in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.
Toronto-area dessert shop featured by Keith Lee forced to move after zoning complaint
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Wilfrid Laurier football player drafted despite only playing 27 games in his entire life
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
-
Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
-
Waterloo Region case changing legal landscape on encampment evictions
A resolution has been reached over evictions at a Cambridge, Ont. encampment and experts say other communities should take note.
London
-
Josh Morgan announces separation from his wife
London Mayor Josh Morgan has announced the separation between him and his wife Melanie.
-
Mother denies sexually assaulting children at child abuse trial
While fighting back tears, a London, Ont. mother denied sexually assaulting or harming her children as she continued to testify in her own defence.
-
Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together
Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be parents. The couple announced the news on Thursday on Instagram, both sharing a video that showcases Hailey Bieber's growing belly.
Barrie
-
-
Wasaga Beach assault turns into murder investigation after victim's death
The charge against a Wasaga Beach man has been upgraded to second-degree murder after police say the victim died more than two months after an alleged assault.
-
Barrie man who once feigned cancer to draw sympathy from victims pleads guilty to more sex crimes
A Barrie man convicted of sexually assaulting teenage girls over a decade ago while pretending to have cancer to draw sympathy from his victims pleaded guilty on Thursday, again to sexual assault.
Northern Ontario
-
Skeletal remains found in Sudbury identified man missing since 2013
Sudbury police say they have identified the skeletal remains found last week in a wood area of Chelmsford and that no foul play was involved.
-
Travelling offenders responsible for most Timmins gun crime, police say
Following Tuesday’s shooting in Timmins, police officials say there’s been a higher number of weapons-related crimes in recent months.
-
Northern police say break-and-enter suspect walked into Hwy. 11 traffic
A 30-year-old suspect who robbed a residence in Hearst, Ont., was arrested when they left the crime scene and walked into highway traffic.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Boil water advisory in Elliot Lake as crews work on water main repair
A water main break on Hillside Drive North in Elliot Lake has put the entire community under a boil water advisory.
-
North Bay school students learn the power of kindness in community-wide challenge
We all need a little kindness in our lives every day and a North Bay elementary school is really taking this idea to heart with different activities this week.
-
Two vicious attacks take place at Sault businesses
Two employees at businesses in Sault Ste. Marie were victims of recent unprovoked assaults.
Ottawa
-
1 dead in rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont.; 5 others injured
Ontario Provincial Police confirm one person has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont. that seriously injured five others.
-
This Ottawa ward has the most complaints about rats so far in 2024
Bylaw and Regulatory Services received 119 service requests for rats on private property so far in 2024, after receiving 779 service requests in 2023.
-
Watch out for red light and photo radar cameras on King Edward Avenue
Motorists will want to watch out for cameras on a one-kilometre stretch of King Edward Avenue, where photo radar and red light cameras have caught thousands of drivers so far this year.
Toronto
-
Pearson gold heist suspect arrested after flying into Toronto from India
Another suspect is in custody in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport last year, police say.
-
Toronto man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of CBC journalist
A Toronto man who assaulted and killed an 'exceptional' CBC journalist has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
-
Toronto-area dessert shop featured by Keith Lee forced to move after zoning complaint
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
Montreal
-
Man pleads guilty in Montreal hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old Ukrainian refugee
A Quebec man has pleaded guilty in a 2022 hit-and-run in Montreal that killed seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who had just fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
Cyclist strikes child crossing the street to catch school bus in Montreal
A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city. The video shows a four-year-old girl crossing Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood to get on a school bus stopped on the opposite side of the street
-
Vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard out at CF Montreal
CF Montreal is parting ways with vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard by "mutual agreement,” the Major League Soccer club announced Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial hears victims' clothing, DNA found in serial killer's apartment
The trial of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki heard Thursday that police found physical evidence of the victims in his apartment, including jewelry, clothing, DNA and a blood-stained bathtub.
-
Winnipeg looking for feedback on future of Graham Avenue
The City of Winnipeg is looking for public feedback on a new vision for Graham Avenue that will see it become a multi-use corridor focused on pedestrians and activities.
-
Man hired to do renovations assaults homeowner: RCMP
A 35-year-old man hired to do renovations at a home in Portage la Prairie has been charged with aggravated assault after a senior was hospitalized Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
5 people attacked by dogs in west Edmonton Thursday
Five people were attacked by two pit bulls in Meadowlark Park Thursday afternoon, according to police.
-
New bill would give Alberta more power in emergencies, change election date to fall
The Government of Alberta has tabled another bill granting the province greater power to make unilateral decisions.
-
Edmonton Oilers star Draisaitl misses practice, listed as 'day-to-day'
Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury, says head coach Kris Knoblauch.
Calgary
-
Encampment erected at University of Calgary for pro-Palestinian protest
A couple dozen tents and around 50 to 60 students and staff have begun an anti-Israel demonstration in support of the Palestinian people on campus at the University of Calgary.
-
Geese nest in planters outside 2 nearby Calgary businesses
Nesting season has brought some avian squatters to urban spaces throughout Calgary.
-
Alberta contributes $150,000 to Energize Ukraine initiative
The Government of Alberta has announced a financial contribution of $150,000 to support Ukraine's efforts in repairing and rebuilding crucial energy infrastructure severely damaged by the ongoing Russian invasion.
Regina
-
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
-
Cenotaph, other downtown Regina locations vandalized, police investigating
Regina police are investigating a string of graffiti incidents throughout downtown including the Ceonotaph in Victoria Park.
-
1,000 on Sask. First Nation have had no family doctor since last summer
The Saskatchewan NDP say 1,000 residents of Beardy's and Okemasis Cree Nation north of Saskatoon have been without a family doctor since 2023, highlighting the state of rural healthcare in the province.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man used Bobcat as 'weapon' while chasing away homeless people, judge says
A B.C. man has been convicted of assault with a weapon after using a skid-steer Bobcat to chase two homeless people from his lawn, injuring one of them in the process.
-
Shed not included: B.C. tribunal says structure not covered in sales contract
A dispute over whether or not a shed was included when a B.C. woman purchased a $615,000 property has been settled by the province's small claims tribunal.
-
Things to do in Vancouver this Mother's Day weekend
Whether you're celebrating Mother's Day, the NHL playoffs, both or neither, there's lots to do in Vancouver this weekend. Here are some options.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. launches dedicated squad for gang-related homicides
The percentage of homicides that are gang-related in B.C. has more than doubled in the last 20 years, officials said when announcing a new team that will focus solely on investigating these cases.
-
Police searching for driver after cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash near Victoria
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run collision near Victoria early Thursday morning.
-
No ransom demand in B.C. cyberattack, minister says
The 'sophisticated' cyberattack that was recently detected on B.C. government networks has not come with a ransom demand – at least, not yet.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody should be getting away with murder': Grieving mother speaks out after son killed in North Preston, N.S.
A grieving mother is speaking out after her 36-year-old son was shot and killed in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.
-
Impaired driver allegedly crashed into N.S. RCMP detachment
A Nova Scotia RCMP detachment was damaged after an impaired driver allegedly crashed into the building in Waycobah early Thursday morning.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in eastern Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
N.L.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
-
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.