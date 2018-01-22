

CTV Windsor





A dog has been euthanized after an investigation into an attack on a 6-year-old Windsor girl.

City officials say the investigation into the dog attack has concluded and the dog has been euthanized at the owner’s request and no charges will be laid.

On January 11, 2018 Windsor By-Law Enforcement received information from Windsor police regarding an attack.

A by-law enforcement officer opened an investigation, attended the home where the attack occurred and conducted interviews while the dog was held under quarantine.

It was found that a young girl had come between two dogs that were fighting and one of the dogs turned on her.

“We found that this was a family dog that attacked a member of the extended family,” said manager of by-law enforcement Bill Tetler. “No charges were requested by the extended family, the dog was not a banned breed, and the family chose to euthanize their pet, so there’s no danger to anyone further.”

The young girl, Karma Jariett, needed 125 stitches to her face and leg after the attack, which occurred after she was dropped off at the home for a weekend sleepover.

The victim’s mother, Shantee Karma Highgate, told CTV News after the incident that she wanted the dog to be put down.

Tetler adds there was no past history with the dog, and a veterinarian examination determined the dog was a boxer mix breed.

Windsor police also investigated the incident. Sgt. Steve Betteridge said there was no criminal element.

The maximum fine with regards to a dog bite incident under the municipal by-law would be a fine of up to $5000, under the Dog Owners Liability Act would be a $10,000 fine and/or six months in jail.