    • 51-year-old Wheatley man dies in Merlin crash

    (Source: Chatham-Kent police/X) (Source: Chatham-Kent police/X)
    Chatham-Kent police say a 51-year-old Wheatley man has died after a single vehicle collision south of Merlin, Ont.

    Emergency crews responded to a the crash on Merlin Road and Kidd Line On May 9, 2024, at 6:03 a.m. on Thursday.

    A vehicle traveling east on Kidd Road drove through the intersection and left the roadway. The vehicle came to rest in the east side of the ditch off Merlin Road.

    Responding emergency personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful. The 51-year-old Wheatley man was pronounced deceased at the scene and a post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

    The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Section is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Joel Rehill at 519-355-1092 or joelr@chatham-kent.ca.

