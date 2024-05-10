Cooler than normal temperatures into the weekend

A mix of sun and cloud will bring us into the weekend before showers on Saturday.

Temperatures are slightly cooler than normal for this time of year with a high of 18 C expected today and just 16 C on Saturday.

The normal high is around 20 C and the low around 8 C.

Monday is expected to be sunny before more rain early next week.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday:A mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 6.

Saturday: Cloudy. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 16.

Sunday: Sunny. High 20.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 22.