Cooler than normal temperatures into the weekend
A mix of sun and cloud will bring us into the weekend before showers on Saturday.
Temperatures are slightly cooler than normal for this time of year with a high of 18 C expected today and just 16 C on Saturday.
The normal high is around 20 C and the low around 8 C.
Monday is expected to be sunny before more rain early next week.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Friday:A mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 6.
Saturday: Cloudy. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 16.
Sunday: Sunny. High 20.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 22.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Broadcaster and commentator Rex Murphy dead at 77: National Post
The National Post is reporting that Rex Murphy, the pundit and columnist who hosted a national call-in radio show for decades, has died.
Pearson gold heist suspect arrested after flying into Toronto from India
Another suspect is in custody in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport last year, police say.
Millions of cyberattacks per hour as B.C. government investigates multiple breaches
Careful attention to government statements and legislation is required to get a handle on the level of risk British Columbians’ information is under, as investigators probe multiple breaches under a continued barrage of attacks.
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Debate on abortion rights erupts on Parliament Hill, Poilievre vows he won't legislate
A Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would not legislate on, nor use the notwithstanding clause, on abortion, his office says, as anti-abortion protesters gather on Parliament Hill.
Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together
Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be parents. The couple announced the news on Thursday on Instagram, both sharing a video that showcases Hailey Bieber's growing belly.
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
New 'Lord of the Rings' film coming in 2026
The Oscar-winning team behind the nearly US$6 billion blockbuster 'Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' trilogies is reuniting to produce two new films.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Wilfrid Laurier football player drafted despite only playing 27 games in his entire life
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
-
Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
-
Waterloo Region case changing legal landscape on encampment evictions
A resolution has been reached over evictions at a Cambridge, Ont. encampment and experts say other communities should take note.
London
-
Union supports review of city council salaries— if municipal employees get same consideration
As councillors consider another review of their salaries, the proposal is drawing conditional support from the union representing more than 900 municipal inside workers.
-
Broadcaster and commentator Rex Murphy dead at 77: National Post
The National Post is reporting that Rex Murphy, the pundit and columnist who hosted a national call-in radio show for decades, has died.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London leads OHL finals 1-0 after win over Oshawa
Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.
Barrie
-
Innisfil home suffers 'extensive damage' after fire Thursday evening
One person has been displaced from their home in Innisfil after a fire broke out shortly before sunset.
-
Wasaga Beach assault turns into murder investigation after victim's death
The charge against a Wasaga Beach man has been upgraded to second-degree murder after police say the victim died more than two months after an alleged assault.
-
Barrie man who once feigned cancer to draw sympathy from victims pleads guilty to more sex crimes
A Barrie man convicted of sexually assaulting teenage girls over a decade ago while pretending to have cancer to draw sympathy from his victims pleaded guilty on Thursday, again to sexual assault.
Northern Ontario
-
Skeletal remains found in Sudbury identified man missing since 2013
Sudbury police say they have identified the skeletal remains found last week in a wood area of Chelmsford and that no foul play was involved.
-
Travelling offenders responsible for most gun crime, northern Ont. police say
Following Tuesday’s shooting in Timmins, police officials say there’s been a higher number of weapons-related crimes in recent months.
-
Northern police say break-and-enter suspect walked into Hwy. 11 traffic
A 30-year-old suspect who robbed a residence in Hearst, Ont., was arrested when they left the crime scene and walked into highway traffic.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
New protective gear for Sault Fire Services
Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services is receiving new protective gear that is said to be safer than traditional equipment.
-
Downtown Sault fire investigation continues
Traffic is again flowing along Queen Street East in downtown Sault Ste. Marie as investigators continue to look for the cause of Wednesday’s fire that closed the road most of the day.
-
Boil water advisory in Elliot Lake as crews work on water main repair
A water main break on Hillside Drive North in Elliot Lake has put the entire community under a boil water advisory.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ontario government giving Cornwall generating station $600M for refurbishment
The Ontario government will announce a major financial boost to a refurbishment project in Cornwall today.
-
1 dead in rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont.; 5 others injured
Ontario Provincial Police confirm one person has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont. that seriously injured five others.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 10-12
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Mother's Day weekend.
Toronto
-
Toronto's drug decriminalization bid now uncertain after B.C. backtracks
Toronto's bid to decriminalize the possession of illegal drugs for personal use has been plunged into uncertainty in recent days, as drug policy experts suggest political debates over British Columbia's backtracking on the issue have hurt the city's application.
-
Pearson gold heist suspect arrested after flying into Toronto from India
Another suspect is in custody in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport last year, police say.
-
Toronto man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of CBC journalist
A Toronto man who assaulted and killed an 'exceptional' CBC journalist has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Montreal
-
Her SUV was stolen in Montreal. A Good Samaritan on Facebook helped her get it back
Just as she had feared, a restaurant owner from eastern Quebec who visited Montreal had her SUV stolen, but says it was all thanks to the kindness of strangers on the internet — not the police — that she got it back.
-
Mice, cockroaches: NDG family raises health concerns over unfixed hole in apartment ceiling
A Montreal family that came to Canada with dreams of building a better life have found themselves living in an apartment in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce where mice and cockroaches are coming through the ceiling because their bathroom ceiling caved in.
-
Family sues Lakeshore Hospital after mother found dead on ER floor
A Montreal family has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Lakeshore Hospital after their 86-year-old mother fell on the floor and died at the hospital allegedly without anyone noticing.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial hears victims' clothing, DNA found in serial killer's apartment
The trial of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki heard Thursday that police found physical evidence of the victims in his apartment, including jewelry, clothing, DNA and a blood-stained bathtub.
-
-
Winnipeg looking for feedback on future of Graham Avenue
The City of Winnipeg is looking for public feedback on a new vision for Graham Avenue that will see it become a multi-use corridor focused on pedestrians and activities.
Edmonton
-
5 people attacked by dogs in west Edmonton Thursday
Five people were attacked by two pit bulls in Meadowlark Park Thursday afternoon, according to police.
-
Oilers focus on details, aim for more 'O' zone time in Game 2 against Canucks
Given the result of the first game in their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks — a loss Wednesday night courtesy a third-period collapse — the Edmonton Oilers say they need to play better next time.
-
New bill would give Alberta more power in emergencies, change election date to fall
The Government of Alberta has tabled another bill granting the province greater power to make unilateral decisions.
Calgary
-
Police move in after encampment erected at University of Calgary for pro-Palestinian protest
Police have moved in to break up an anti-Israel demonstration in support of the Palestinian people on campus at the University of Calgary.
-
Hundreds journey up Moose Mountain to protest Kananaskis logging plan
The group hiked and biked up Moose Mountain to protest in one of the spaces that could be clear-cut, one night after more than 650 people gathered at a public feedback event in Cochrane held by the logging company.
-
Alberta man sentenced to 7 years for 2022 impaired driving crash that killed young couple
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford has been sentenced to seven years behind bars.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers overwhelmingly reject proposed deal, calling it a 'disservice to students'
Saskatchewan teachers have overwhelmingly voted “no” to a proposed deal that would have marked the end of a nearly year-long labour dispute.
-
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
-
Cenotaph, other downtown Regina locations vandalized, police investigating
Regina police are investigating a string of graffiti incidents throughout downtown including the Ceonotaph in Victoria Park.
Vancouver
-
Millions of cyberattacks per hour as B.C. government investigates multiple breaches
Careful attention to government statements and legislation is required to get a handle on the level of risk British Columbians’ information is under, as investigators probe multiple breaches under a continued barrage of attacks.
-
B.C. MLA under fire for saying motherhood begins at conception
After a BC Conservative MLA came under fire for saying motherhood begins at conception, the party's leader says he "will not reopen the abortion debate."
-
Inside the LNG 'floatel' cruise ship that Squamish, B.C., won’t allow
A 35,000 ton cruise ship that been that’s been converted into temporary accommodation for LNG workers at great expense remains anchored in Vancouver’s harbour.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. launches dedicated squad for gang-related homicides
The percentage of homicides that are gang-related in B.C. has more than doubled in the last 20 years, officials said when announcing a new team that will focus solely on investigating these cases.
-
Police searching for driver after cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash near Victoria
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run collision near Victoria early Thursday morning.
-
No ransom demand in B.C. cyberattack, minister says
The 'sophisticated' cyberattack that was recently detected on B.C. government networks has not come with a ransom demand – at least, not yet.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody should be getting away with murder': Grieving mother speaks out after son killed in North Preston, N.S.
A grieving mother is speaking out after her 36-year-old son was shot and killed in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.
-
N.S. delivery driver’s car stolen while picking up order
Tony Dembogaj, owner of Bella Vita Pizzeria in Halifax, was away from work when he received a call informing him his delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen while picking up an order at his shop.
-
Rothesay, N.B., woman ready to break barriers at Miss Universe Canada 2024
Lorraine Peters from New Brunswick looks forward to sharing her message on a national stage for women to have the confidence, and courage to pursue whatever they choose no matter their age
N.L.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
-
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.