WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cooler than normal temperatures into the weekend

    Reaume Park in Windsor, Ont. May 2024. (Source: Mark Hewer) Reaume Park in Windsor, Ont. May 2024. (Source: Mark Hewer)
    Share

    A mix of sun and cloud will bring us into the weekend before showers on Saturday.

    Temperatures are slightly cooler than normal for this time of year with a high of 18 C expected today and just 16 C on Saturday.

    The normal high is around 20 C and the low around 8 C.

    Monday is expected to be sunny before more rain early next week.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Friday:A mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high

    Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 6.

    Saturday: Cloudy. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 16.

    Sunday: Sunny. High 20.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21.

    Wednesday: Cloudy. High 22.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News