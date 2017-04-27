

CTV Windsor





Criminal charges have been laid against two men stemming from a serious crash on Highway 3 in Tecumseh.

The two-vehicle collision sent four people to hospital with injuries varying from serious to life-threatening when a Lexus and a Volkswagen collided head on between Walker Road and Sexton Side Road at approximately 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Two men were arrested during the collision investigation and have been remanded into custody at hospital while being treated for their injuries.

Satvir Singh, 21, of Windsor, is facing several firearms charges.

Tariq Elamin, 27, of Toronto, is facing several firearms charges.

Marcel Boucher, 70, and Linda Boucher, 66 of Essex, remain in hospital with serious to life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

The collision is still under investigation by the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Provincial Constable Chris Coene of the Ontario Provincial Police Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.