A new venue has come to the rescue for Windsor’s Christmas Elves.

Their annual Christmas Day dinner will now be held at the Masonic Temple.

“The venue is huge and has everything we need to put on a great Christmas dinner for those in need,” said the post on the Christmas Elves Facebook page. “If you are unaware the Masonic is located on Erie and Ouellette are which is a little out of the downtown core so this is where we need everyone's help.”

The group is looking for volunteers to hand out and put up flyers to get the word out that they are now at the Masonic.

Organizer Sabrina Dahl says they found out last week the previous venue could not host the event again, but they hold no ill will towards them.

For 17 years, the Christmas Elves have been hosting a Christmas Day dinner for those in need.