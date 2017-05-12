

The 10-week strike is over at the Canadian Hearing Society.

The 227 workers across Ontario, including 14 in Windsor, have ratified a new five-year contract and will return to work Monday.

The ratification vote was held Friday.

The workers, who walked off the job March 6, had been without an agreement for four years.

CUPE Local 2073 says the new contract includes wage increases in each year of the deal, plus pension and sick leave improvements.

"I'm so proud of these workers for walking the line for 10 weeks for fairness, respect, and high quality services," said Local 2073 President Stacey Connor, who is herself an employment services counsellor with the agency. "Because of their toughness, because they were so steadfast, we were ultimately able to secure a fair contract."

CUPE Local 2073 represents workers in 24 CHS offices across Ontario. They serve the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community by working as counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, and information technology specialists.